Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 5.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 678,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,062,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

