Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,871,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,206,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 17.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 224,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 583,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,691. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

