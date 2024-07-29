Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Strix Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.15) on Thursday. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £193.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,265.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.13.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

