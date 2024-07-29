Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Strix Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.15) on Thursday. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £193.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,265.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.13.
About Strix Group
