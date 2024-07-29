Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Strauss Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLJF remained flat at $17.60 on Friday. Strauss Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61.

Strauss Group Company Profile

Strauss Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various food and beverage products in Israel, North America, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Health & Wellness; Fun & Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips & Spreads; and Strauss Water.

