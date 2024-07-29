Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Strauss Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLJF remained flat at $17.60 on Friday. Strauss Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61.
Strauss Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strauss Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Strauss Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strauss Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.