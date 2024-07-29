Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $32,934.89 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.95 or 0.04930194 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00040874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.