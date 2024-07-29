STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0467 on Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. STP has a total market capitalization of $90.74 million and $5.75 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,789.93 or 0.99787219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00071218 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04690966 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,645,306.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.