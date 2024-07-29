StockNews.com Upgrades Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BW. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

