Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $64.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $64.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

