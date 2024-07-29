Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $12.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.6 %

ALHC stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

