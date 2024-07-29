Stewart W. Strong Sells 4,312 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 314,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

