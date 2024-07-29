Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,728 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $41,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.19 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, hitting €19.60 ($21.30). 333,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.85. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.83 ($35.69).

View Our Latest Research Report on STVN

Stevanato Group Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.