Status One Day Volume Hits $8.92 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $98.17 million and $8.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,271.83 or 0.99885159 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,383,333 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,569,658.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02481142 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,022,506.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

