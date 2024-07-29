Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 164,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,294. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.
About Standard Chartered
