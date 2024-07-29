SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the June 30th total of 358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 536.3 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $5.45 during trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
