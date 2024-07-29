SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

SPSC stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

