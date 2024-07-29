Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.370 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

SFM stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.66. 2,492,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

