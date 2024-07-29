Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Up 68.9% in July

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 234.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.52% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SETM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 12,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

