SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.68

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 47840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

