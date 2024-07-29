SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $404.76. The company had a trading volume of 606,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

