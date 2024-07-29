SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $112.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SouthState traded as high as $101.19 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 11587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.18.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 120.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

