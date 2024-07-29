Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $23,935,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLDB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 251,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.85. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

