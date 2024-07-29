Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 681.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock remained flat at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. Sodexo has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $114.00.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

