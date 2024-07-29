Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $23,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,424.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,766.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 443,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 434,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.9 %

SNOW stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,809. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

