Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of SNMRY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,436. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Snam has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.