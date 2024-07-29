Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of SNMRY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,436. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Snam has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.72.
Snam Company Profile
