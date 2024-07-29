Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.30

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,980. Smurfit Westrock has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

