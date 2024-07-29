Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

