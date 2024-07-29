Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance
Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.29.
About Slate Grocery REIT
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.