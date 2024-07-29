Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sixt Price Performance
SIXGF remained flat at $70.19 during trading hours on Monday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $70.19 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98.
Sixt Company Profile
