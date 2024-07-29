Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sixt Price Performance

SIXGF remained flat at $70.19 during trading hours on Monday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $70.19 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

