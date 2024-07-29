Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Up to $39.70

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.90. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 4,917 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $806.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

