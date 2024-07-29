SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.13. 152,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 402,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 260.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.