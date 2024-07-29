Short Interest in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Increases By 39.1%

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,200. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

