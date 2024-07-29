Short Interest in Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Increases By 137.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Source Energy Services stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

