Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Expands By 138.1%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SHPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 156,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,057. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

