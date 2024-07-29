Short Interest in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Increases By 49.6%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 163,900 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SEZL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. Sezzle has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $482.40 million and a PE ratio of 37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,238,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,238,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,558,465.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

