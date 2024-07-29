Short Interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rises By 36.8%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SecureWorks Stock Down 1.0 %

SCWX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,196. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in SecureWorks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 55.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Recommended Stories

