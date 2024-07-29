Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Decreases By 32.3%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,575,900 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 9,706,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,653.3 days.
Saipem Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.
About Saipem
