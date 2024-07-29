Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Decreases By 20.0%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rubis stock remained flat at C$33.55 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.11. Rubis has a 12-month low of C$20.95 and a 12-month high of C$36.89.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

