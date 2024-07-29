Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Decreases By 20.0%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Rubis Price Performance
Rubis stock remained flat at C$33.55 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.11. Rubis has a 12-month low of C$20.95 and a 12-month high of C$36.89.
Rubis Company Profile
