Short Interest in Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Drops By 16.7%

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plaintree Systems Stock Performance
PTEEF opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Plaintree Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Plaintree Systems
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plaintree Systems
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plaintree Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaintree Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.