Short Interest in Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Drops By 16.7%

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plaintree Systems Stock Performance

PTEEF opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Plaintree Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

