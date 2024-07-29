Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expands By 20.7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 3,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $541.96 million, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

