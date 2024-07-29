Short Interest in Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Decreases By 11.5%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUSDF remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Monday. Perenti has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

