Short Interest in Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Decreases By 11.5%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Perenti Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUSDF remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Monday. Perenti has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62.
About Perenti
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perenti
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.