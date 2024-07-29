Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Declines By 20.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 502,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,378,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 322.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHC traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,430. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

