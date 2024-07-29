Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Expands By 35.5%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KD stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. Kyndryl has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $28.60.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
