Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Grows By 14.0%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KBC Group Trading Down 0.0 %
KBC Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.61. 14,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,114. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect that KBC Group will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
