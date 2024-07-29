Short Interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PRM) Expands By 49.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the June 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

