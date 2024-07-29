Short Interest in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Increases By 64.9%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the June 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Express Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,721,000. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 228,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,116.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 925,018 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.62. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

