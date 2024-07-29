Short Interest in Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Increases By 89.9%

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 602.0 days.
Gecina Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $92.00 during trading on Friday. Gecina has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Gecina Company Profile
