Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Increases By 12.5%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of FEDU stock remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Monday. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.62.
About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
