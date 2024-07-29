Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Increases By 12.5%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of FEDU stock remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Monday. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

