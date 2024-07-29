Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Rises By 49.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock remained flat at $19.56 on Monday. 45,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $19.79.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
