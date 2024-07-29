Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Rises By 49.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock remained flat at $19.56 on Monday. 45,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 732,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 81.1% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

