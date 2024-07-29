Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Drops By 36.0%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. First United has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $187.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. First United had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First United will post 3 EPS for the current year.

First United Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First United

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

In related news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $55,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 309 shares of company stock worth $7,054. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First United

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in First United in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First United in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in First United in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First United in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First United by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on First United

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.