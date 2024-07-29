Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 92.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FDT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.98. 17,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,258. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $427.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8713 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

