Short Interest in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Expands By 47.6%

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Davis Commodities Stock Performance

Shares of DTCK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. 144,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Davis Commodities has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Commodities as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

